Comparing of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 15 2.77 N/A 0.54 34.56 Vocera Communications Inc. 31 4.25 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates AudioCodes Ltd. and Vocera Communications Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AudioCodes Ltd. and Vocera Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Vocera Communications Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -2.8%

Risk & Volatility

AudioCodes Ltd. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. Vocera Communications Inc.’s 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vocera Communications Inc. are 4.6 and 4.5 respectively. Vocera Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AudioCodes Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

AudioCodes Ltd. and Vocera Communications Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vocera Communications Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Vocera Communications Inc. is $37.33, which is potential 54.77% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AudioCodes Ltd. and Vocera Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.4% and 0% respectively. About 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Vocera Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Vocera Communications Inc. -10.5% -20.38% -20.28% -35.86% -14.32% -34.76%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd. has 88.87% stronger performance while Vocera Communications Inc. has -34.76% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats Vocera Communications Inc.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices. In addition, the company offers Experience Innovation Network, a membership program, which partners with healthcare provider organizations for the development of innovations and solutions that enhance care team and patient experience, as well as clinical and operational performance. Further, it provides professional and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2016, Vocera Communications, Inc. provided its solutions to approximately 1,400 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, and various clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. The company sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. Vocera Communications, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.