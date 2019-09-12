Comparing of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes Ltd. 16 2.91 N/A 0.54 34.56 Knowles Corporation 18 2.30 N/A 0.52 39.06

Table 1 highlights AudioCodes Ltd. and Knowles Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Knowles Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than AudioCodes Ltd. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. AudioCodes Ltd. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 17.5% 8.2% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Risk & Volatility

AudioCodes Ltd. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.55. Knowles Corporation’s 1.28 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AudioCodes Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Knowles Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Knowles Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AudioCodes Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.4% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Knowles Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% are AudioCodes Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Knowles Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AudioCodes Ltd. 4.66% 21.48% 28.25% 26.77% 90.6% 88.87% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year AudioCodes Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Knowles Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats Knowles Corporation.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.