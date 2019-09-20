Comparing of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 575.53 N/A -1.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 while its Current Ratio is 14.3. Meanwhile, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$49 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 51.47%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares. 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.