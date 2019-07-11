Comparing of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and has 10.1 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

$48 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 37.38%. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 138.10% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. seems more appealing than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.36% -14.69% -25.37% -41.88% 148.93% -29.72%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.