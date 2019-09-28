Comparing of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 32 -0.49 36.24M -3.79 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 9 0.00 36.57M -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 113,498,277.48% -40.8% -37.4% Precision BioSciences Inc. 400,547,645.13% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 75.88% and an $49 average price target. On the other hand, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s potential upside is 166.25% and its average price target is $23.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Precision BioSciences Inc. looks more robust than Audentes Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.6% of Precision BioSciences Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 19.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.