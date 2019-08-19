Comparing of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. Its competitor Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oragenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$48 is Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 41.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Oragenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders held 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Oragenics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Oragenics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.