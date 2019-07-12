Comparing of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Since Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 11.44 N/A -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

14.3 and 14.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 39.98% and an $48 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.