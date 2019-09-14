Comparing of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Its Rivals

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.80% -37.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. N/A 37 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

$44 is the average price target of Audentes Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 38.63%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.3 and a Quick Ratio of 14.3. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.