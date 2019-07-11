Comparing of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (BOLD) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3%

Liquidity

Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.3 and 14.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is $48, with potential upside of 34.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Audentes Therapeutics Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.3% respectively. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14%

For the past year Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Audentes Therapeutics Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.