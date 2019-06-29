Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|36
|0.00
|N/A
|-7.31
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-80%
|-53.2%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-18.96%
|-14.04%
|-3.51%
|-25.04%
|-69.5%
|-4.62%
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.93%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.61%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.