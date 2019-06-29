Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

We will be contrasting the differences between aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00 Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -80% -53.2% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.5% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -18.96% -14.04% -3.51% -25.04% -69.5% -4.62% Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.