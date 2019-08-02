Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 14.66 N/A -0.35 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.3 beta. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Trevena Inc. which has a 3.6 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 284.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

Summary

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.