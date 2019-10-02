Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

This is a contrast between aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 35 -0.32 11.76M -0.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows aTyr Pharma Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 99,961,092.99% -81.3% -52% Principia Biopharma Inc. 33,380,641.50% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Principia Biopharma Inc. is 15 and its Quick Ratio is has 15. Principia Biopharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 85.12% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 97.3%. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.92% of Principia Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.