Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|148.37
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|9.06
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has aTyr Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown aTyr Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 56.35% and its average price target is $25.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
aTyr Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 45.5%. Insiders held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|4.22%
|-2.76%
|-11.68%
|0%
|0%
|-4.29%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was more bearish than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
