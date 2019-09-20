Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 148.37 N/A -13.68 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 9.06 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has aTyr Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown aTyr Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 56.35% and its average price target is $25.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 45.5%. Insiders held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 4.22% -2.76% -11.68% 0% 0% -4.29%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was more bearish than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.