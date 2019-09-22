Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

As Biotechnology companies, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|162.64
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|7
|10.65
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
Risk & Volatility
aTyr Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 2.3 and it happens to be 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.73 beta.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. aTyr Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Molecular Templates Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.