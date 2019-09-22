Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

As Biotechnology companies, aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 162.64 N/A -13.68 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.65 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 2.3 and it happens to be 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. aTyr Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.