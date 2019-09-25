Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|5
|154.37
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|8.65
|N/A
|-0.95
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|376.4%
|-33.8%
Volatility & Risk
aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus price target and a 85.98% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
aTyr Pharma Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 99.2%. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-75.54%
|-79.73%
|-77.39%
|-69.39%
|-89.07%
|-79.67%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. was less bearish than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
