Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 5 154.37 N/A -13.68 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 8.65 N/A -0.95 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.79 beta which makes it 21.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. On the competitive side is, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 consensus price target and a 85.98% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 99.2%. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

Summary

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.