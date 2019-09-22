Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 162.64 N/A -13.68 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 44.94 N/A -2.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 10.3 and 9.9 respectively. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $12, which is potential 163.74% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 83.4%. 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.