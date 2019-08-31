Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Its Rivals

We are comparing aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has aTyr Pharma Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.30%
|-52.00%
|Industry Average
|812.10%
|105.95%
|28.39%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing aTyr Pharma Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.76M
|4.16M
|35.97
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.51
|2.39
|2.83
The rivals have a potential upside of 141.32%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of aTyr Pharma Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
|Industry Average
|5.82%
|9.20%
|28.08%
|41.63%
|73.35%
|54.83%
For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while aTyr Pharma Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Risk & Volatility
aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.3. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
aTyr Pharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
aTyr Pharma Inc.’s competitors beat aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
