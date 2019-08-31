Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Its Rivals

We are comparing aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has aTyr Pharma Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.30% -52.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing aTyr Pharma Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for aTyr Pharma Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

The rivals have a potential upside of 141.32%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of aTyr Pharma Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has -49.42% weaker performance while aTyr Pharma Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. aTyr Pharma Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Risk & Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.3. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

aTyr Pharma Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s competitors beat aTyr Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.