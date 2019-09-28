Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Both aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 3 0.00 3.34M -13.68 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 2 0.00 1.86M -4.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of aTyr Pharma Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 101,448,835.16% -81.3% -52% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 75,154,551.70% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both aTyr Pharma Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 35.3% and 21.13% respectively. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year aTyr Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors aTyr Pharma Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.