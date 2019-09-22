Comparing of aTyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)

This is a contrast between aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 162.64 N/A -13.68 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 2.3 and it happens to be 130.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 491.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

aTyr Pharma Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35.3% and 69.9%. About 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.