Comparing of Atrion Corporation (ATRI) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies businesses, Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 833 9.20 N/A 18.93 40.64 Harvard Bioscience Inc. 3 0.78 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atrion Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atrion Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.25 beta indicates that Atrion Corporation is 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Harvard Bioscience Inc. on the other hand, has 1.49 beta which makes it 49.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Atrion Corporation are 11.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Atrion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atrion Corporation and Harvard Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 61% respectively. About 1.4% of Atrion Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Harvard Bioscience Inc. has 7.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83% Harvard Bioscience Inc. 22.17% 23.38% -33.87% -25.97% -55.32% -22.01%

For the past year Atrion Corporation has 3.83% stronger performance while Harvard Bioscience Inc. has -22.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers cell and animal physiology products, such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories, including surgical products, infusion systems, microdialysis instruments, behavior research systems, and isolated organ and tissue bath systems, as well as in vivo and in vitro electrophysiology recording, stimulation, and analysis systems for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, Hugo-Sachs, InBreath Bioreactor, MCS, TBSI, and HEKA brands. It also provides products for molecular biology labs comprising pipettes and pipette tips, gloves, gel electrophoresis equipment and reagents, autoradiography films, thermal cycler accessories and reagents, sample preparation columns, tissue culture products, and general lab equipment and consumables under the Denville Scientific and other brands. In addition, the company offers spectrophotometers under the Libra, WPA, and BioDrop brands; microplate readers; amino acid analyzers; gel electrophoresis equipment under the Hoefer and Scie-Plas brands; and electroporation and electrofusion products, including systems and generators, electrodes, and accessories for research applications, such as in vivo, as well as in vitro gene delivery, cell fusion, and nuclear transfer cloning under the Harvard Apparatus BTX brand. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company sells its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.