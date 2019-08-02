Comparing of Atrion Corporation (ATRI) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Daxor Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion Corporation 834 9.19 N/A 18.93 40.64 Daxor Corporation 11 80.17 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atrion Corporation and Daxor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Atrion Corporation and Daxor Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3% Daxor Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -4.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.25 shows that Atrion Corporation is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Daxor Corporation has a -0.52 beta and it is 152.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atrion Corporation and Daxor Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65% and 4%. 1.4% are Atrion Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Daxor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atrion Corporation 1.5% -8.39% -11.86% 0.55% 20.46% 3.83% Daxor Corporation 14.54% 18.7% -3.38% -43.41% 60.63% 11.46%

For the past year Atrion Corporation has weaker performance than Daxor Corporation

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats Daxor Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia. It also provides semen banking, blood storage, andrology, and general lab testing services. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, New York.