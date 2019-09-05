Comparing of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.64
|0.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.03
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Atreca Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-28.4%
|-27.5%
Liquidity
Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 27.7 Current Ratio and a 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atreca Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Atreca Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Atreca Inc.’s upside potential is 71.72% at a $30 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Atreca Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 34.9%. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|19.18%
|-0.16%
|24.9%
|1.92%
|-30.45%
|50.18%
For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.
Summary
Atreca Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
