Comparing of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atreca Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio is 22 while its Quick Ratio is 22. On the competitive side is, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 27.7 Current Ratio and a 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Atreca Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Atreca Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc.’s upside potential is 71.72% at a $30 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 34.9%. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% are Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.