Comparing of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Both Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Atreca Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 91,136,801.54% 0% 0% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 730,893,974.69% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atreca Inc. is 22 while its Quick Ratio stands at 22. The Current Ratio of rival Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Atreca Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Atreca Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Atreca Inc. has a 169.78% upside potential and an average price target of $30. Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 255.99%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Atreca Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 31.8%. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has 12.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Atreca Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Atreca Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.