Comparing of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Atreca Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 22 and 22 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Atreca Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Atreca Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67% and 50.1%. 17.4% are Atreca Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Atreca Inc. was less bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.