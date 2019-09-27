Comparing of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We will be comparing the differences between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atreca Inc.
|16
|0.00
|14.19M
|-1.64
|0.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.59
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Atreca Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atreca Inc.
|91,489,361.70%
|0%
|0%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-39.6%
|-33.5%
Liquidity
Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 and a Quick Ratio of 22. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atreca Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Atreca Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, and a 130.77% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Atreca Inc.
|-18.54%
|-26.88%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-29.92%
|Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
|-4.41%
|19.49%
|-0.35%
|-41.86%
|-44.16%
|-20.79%
For the past year Atreca Inc. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Atreca Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
