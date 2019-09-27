Comparing of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We will be comparing the differences between Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 14.19M -1.64 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Atreca Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Atreca Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 91,489,361.70% 0% 0% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Atreca Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22 and a Quick Ratio of 22. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atreca Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, and a 130.77% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Atreca Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67% and 17.9% respectively. Insiders held 17.4% of Atreca Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Atreca Inc. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Atreca Inc. beats Caladrius Biosciences Inc.