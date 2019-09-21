Comparing of Atreca Inc. (BCEL) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Atreca Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Liquidity

22 and 22 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Atreca Inc. Its rival Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Atreca Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atreca Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Atreca Inc.’s consensus target price is $30, while its potential upside is 157.29%. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,225.97% and its consensus target price is $48. The data provided earlier shows that Acer Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Atreca Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Atreca Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Atreca Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.