Comparing of Atossa Genetics Inc. (ATOS) and Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Atossa Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) and Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO). The two are both Diagnostic Substances companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -6.71 0.00 Meridian Bioscience Inc. 12 2.11 N/A 0.62 19.31

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Atossa Genetics Inc. and Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics Inc. 0.00% -247.1% -158.1% Meridian Bioscience Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 10.9%

Risk & Volatility

Atossa Genetics Inc. has a 3.3 beta, while its volatility is 230.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s beta is 0.29 which is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Atossa Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Meridian Bioscience Inc. which has a 6 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Atossa Genetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Meridian Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Atossa Genetics Inc. and Meridian Bioscience Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Meridian Bioscience Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Atossa Genetics Inc. has a 334.78% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9. Competitively the average target price of Meridian Bioscience Inc. is $10, which is potential -0.30% downside. The results provided earlier shows that Atossa Genetics Inc. appears more favorable than Meridian Bioscience Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atossa Genetics Inc. and Meridian Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 95.1% respectively. About 0.31% of Atossa Genetics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atossa Genetics Inc. 1.96% -17.46% -30.2% 58.78% -3.7% 103.92% Meridian Bioscience Inc. 3.73% 1.44% 1.19% -25.82% -21.64% -31.16%

For the past year Atossa Genetics Inc. had bullish trend while Meridian Bioscience Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Atossa Genetics Inc.

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase II clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in-situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen for post-breast cancer and preventative therapy, as well as a potential therapy for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand. This segmentÂ’s products are primarily used in the detection of infectious diseases caused by various bacteria, viruses, parasites, and pathogens. Its products consists of C. difficile, a causative agent for antibiotic-associated diarrhea from a hospital-acquired infection; foodborne products, such as tests for Enterohemorrhagic E. coli and Campylobacter jejuni; Helicobacter pylori to detect stomach ulcers; respiratory products; and tests to detect Group B Streptococcu, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria gonorrhea, and Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 and Type 2. This segment sells its products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, competent cells, and bioresearch reagents used by researchers, agri-bio companies, and other diagnostic manufacturing companies. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.