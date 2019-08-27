Comparing of Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

This is a contrast between Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) and Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian Corporation Plc 123 28.57 N/A -1.80 0.00 Infosys Limited 11 3.94 N/A 0.51 22.07

Table 1 highlights Atlassian Corporation Plc and Infosys Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian Corporation Plc 0.00% -91.3% -22.9% Infosys Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Atlassian Corporation Plc has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Infosys Limited has beta of 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Atlassian Corporation Plc and Infosys Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian Corporation Plc 0 2 5 2.71 Infosys Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Atlassian Corporation Plc’s downside potential is -2.00% at a $140 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 18.7% of Infosys Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.11% of Atlassian Corporation Plc shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.2% of Infosys Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlassian Corporation Plc 3.52% 6.34% 29.04% 47.48% 97.13% 57.47% Infosys Limited -1.22% 5.79% 5.11% 6.89% 14.16% 19.56%

For the past year Atlassian Corporation Plc was more bullish than Infosys Limited.

Summary

Infosys Limited beats on 5 of the 9 factors Atlassian Corporation Plc.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides team collaboration and productivity software solutions worldwide. It offers project tracking, content creation and sharing, real-time communication, and service management products to large and small organizations. The companyÂ’s products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; HipChat that provides teams a way to communicate in real-time and share ideas, updates, codes, and files; Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams; Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and JIRA Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT help desks, and legal and HR teams. It also offers other tools for software developers, such as FishEye, Clover, Crowd, Crucible, Bamboo, SourceTree, and StatusPage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies. The companyÂ’s products include Finacle, a banking solution that provides analytics, core banking, consumer e-banking, corporate e-banking, Islamic banking, mobile banking, origination, payments, SME enable, treasury, wealth management, and youth banking solutions. Its products also comprise Infosys Mana, a knowledge-based AI platform; Infosys Information Platform, an analytics platform that enables to get insights from various data sources for decisions across industries; AssistEdge, CreditFinanceEdge, ProcureEdge, and TradeEdge that are cloud-hosted business platforms; Panaya that enables various SAP and Oracle EBS changes; and Skava, which are digital experience solutions, as well as analytics, cloud, and digital transformation services. The company serves clients in the financial services, manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods and logistics, energy and utilities, communication and services, hi-tech, life sciences, healthcare and insurance, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Infosys Technologies Limited and changed its name to Infosys Limited in June 2011. Infosys Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.