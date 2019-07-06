Comparing of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (ATLC) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC)

This is a contrast between Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) and Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 1.16 N/A 0.52 6.55 Credit Acceptance Corporation 446 8.16 N/A 31.87 14.50

Table 1 highlights Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Credit Acceptance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Credit Acceptance Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Acceptance Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -21.8% 1.6% Credit Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 31.7% 9.9%

Risk and Volatility

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation has a beta of 0.16 and its 84.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Credit Acceptance Corporation’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.71 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Credit Acceptance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Credit Acceptance Corporation 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Credit Acceptance Corporation is $425, which is potential -13.23% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atlanticus Holdings Corporation and Credit Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.1% and 64.5% respectively. Insiders owned 7.1% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3.2% are Credit Acceptance Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4.41% 0.1% -10.93% -8.53% 57.83% -6.77% Credit Acceptance Corporation -5.02% 1.19% 5.07% 9.36% 35.76% 21.03%

For the past year Atlanticus Holdings Corporation had bearish trend while Credit Acceptance Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Credit Acceptance Corporation beats Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. Credit Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.