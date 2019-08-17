Comparing of Atlantica Yield plc (AY) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Both Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) and Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantica Yield plc 21 2.26 N/A 0.37 62.17 Portland General Electric Company 53 2.42 N/A 2.47 22.18

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Atlantica Yield plc and Portland General Electric Company. Portland General Electric Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield plc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Atlantica Yield plc’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 2.3% 0.4% Portland General Electric Company 0.00% 8.8% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Atlantica Yield plc’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Portland General Electric Company’s 77.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

Atlantica Yield plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Portland General Electric Company which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Atlantica Yield plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Portland General Electric Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Atlantica Yield plc and Portland General Electric Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00 Portland General Electric Company 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Portland General Electric Company’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential downside is -11.19%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Atlantica Yield plc shares and 97% of Portland General Electric Company shares. Insiders held 41.55% of Atlantica Yield plc shares. Comparatively, Portland General Electric Company has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantica Yield plc 0.52% 2.79% 13.23% 28.9% 13.62% 18.32% Portland General Electric Company 0.02% 1.69% 5.26% 16.23% 21.97% 19.63%

For the past year Atlantica Yield plc was less bullish than Portland General Electric Company.

Summary

Portland General Electric Company beats Atlantica Yield plc on 9 of the 11 factors.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2016, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,248 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 551 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 27,259 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities and power marketers in the United States and Canada. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.