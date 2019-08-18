Comparing of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks businesses, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) and Summit Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 35 5.50 N/A 2.32 16.39 Summit Financial Group Inc. 26 3.58 N/A 2.22 12.01

Demonstrates Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and Summit Financial Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Summit Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Summit Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation and Summit Financial Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 1% Summit Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Summit Financial Group Inc. has beta of 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.1% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares and 34.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 5.2% are Summit Financial Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation 1.33% 7.37% 4.91% 17.85% -6.08% 34.71% Summit Financial Group Inc. 2.7% -1.41% 2.54% 14.3% 5.97% 37.8%

For the past year Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation beats Summit Financial Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.