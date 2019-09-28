Comparing of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (ACBI) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

We are contrasting Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) and United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 17 1.53 22.11M 1.14 16.16 United Bankshares Inc. 37 1.89 99.55M 2.49 15.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. United Bankshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of United Bankshares Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 128,173,913.04% 8.9% 1% United Bankshares Inc. 267,320,085.93% 7.9% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.92 shows that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, United Bankshares Inc. has beta of 1.25 which is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. and United Bankshares Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 United Bankshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has a 4.52% upside potential and an average price target of $18.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of United Bankshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.7% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of United Bankshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. 4.67% 6.61% 6.55% 0.27% 2.45% 12.34% United Bankshares Inc. -0.87% 1.21% -2.72% 6.55% 0.24% 20.83%

For the past year Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. has weaker performance than United Bankshares Inc.

Summary

United Bankshares Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc.