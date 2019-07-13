Comparing of Atkore International Group Inc. (ATKR) and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

This is a contrast between Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Electrical Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore International Group Inc. 23 0.62 N/A 2.53 9.74 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 20 1.99 N/A 1.99 9.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Atkore International Group Inc. and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Atkore International Group Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Atkore International Group Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore International Group Inc. 0.00% 101.9% 9.2% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 14.1% 9.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Atkore International Group Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Atkore International Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Atkore International Group Inc. and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore International Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Atkore International Group Inc. has a -2.00% downside potential and a consensus target price of $25. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average target price and a 24.32% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. seems more appealing than Atkore International Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Atkore International Group Inc. and Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 87.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.5% of Atkore International Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 40.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Atkore International Group Inc. -3.37% 6.24% 6.06% 24.41% 17.98% 24.34% Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. 1.89% 2.98% -6.7% 1.04% -12.4% 10.57%

For the past year Atkore International Group Inc. has stronger performance than Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Atkore International Group Inc. beats Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope brands, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois. Atkore International Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Atkore International Holdings Inc.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system. It also provides train control center that monitors route condition, track status, train schedules, distance between trains, and the working status of other function devices, as well as generates control instructions and commands. In addition, the company offers automation train protection that operates as a train over-speed protection mechanism; supervisory control and data acquisition system, an open software platform; and subway supervisory and control platform data acquisition product, as well as automatic train protection and other products. Further, it engages in research and development activities; and provides integrated automation systems and services, mechanical and electrical solution services, and installation services. The company serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries. The company was formerly known as HLS Systems International Ltd. and changed its name to Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. in July 2009. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic China.