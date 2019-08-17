Comparing of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Its Peers

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ATIF Holdings Limited has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have ATIF Holdings Limited and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares ATIF Holdings Limited and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited N/A 4 84.36 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

ATIF Holdings Limited has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for ATIF Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of ATIF Holdings Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance while ATIF Holdings Limited’s rivals have 20.51% stronger performance.

Dividends

ATIF Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ATIF Holdings Limited’s peers beat ATIF Holdings Limited on 5 of the 6 factors.