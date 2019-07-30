Comparing of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF Holdings Limited 4 24.25 N/A 0.04 109.49 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 2.69 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights ATIF Holdings Limited and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 52% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 3.1% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ATIF Holdings Limited -5.74% 0% 0% 0% 0% -13.74% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. -1.44% -9.67% 17.43% 14.17% 6.75% 21.6%

For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance while Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 21.6% stronger performance.