Comparing of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|4
|24.25
|N/A
|0.04
|109.49
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|4
|2.69
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ATIF Holdings Limited and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of ATIF Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 52% of Great Elm Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 3.1% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ATIF Holdings Limited
|-5.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.74%
|Great Elm Capital Group Inc.
|-1.44%
|-9.67%
|17.43%
|14.17%
|6.75%
|21.6%
For the past year ATIF Holdings Limited has -13.74% weaker performance while Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has 21.6% stronger performance.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.