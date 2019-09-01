Comparing of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 21.12 N/A -0.19 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Athersys Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc. has a 526.32% upside potential and an average price target of $8.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Athersys Inc. has -3.47% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.