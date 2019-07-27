Comparing of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.11 N/A -0.18 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 12 77.04 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Athersys Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Athersys Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc. has a 366.67% upside potential and an average target price of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 22.4% of Athersys Inc. shares and 44.4% of Liquidia Technologies Inc. shares. About 2% of Athersys Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -0.1% -0.2% -31.03% -48.27% 0% -54.43%

For the past year Athersys Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Liquidia Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.