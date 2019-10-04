Comparing of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00 Equillium Inc. 4 0.00 4.70M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athersys Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 10,045,881,581.82% -58.1% -41.7% Equillium Inc. 122,395,833.33% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athersys Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Equillium Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 while its Quick Ratio is 20.5. Equillium Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athersys Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Equillium Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential is 720.90% at a $11 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Equillium Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.9% and 27.7%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.76% of Equillium Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Equillium Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.