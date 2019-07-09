Comparing of Athersys Inc. (ATHX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

As Biotechnology companies, Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys Inc. 2 9.71 N/A -0.18 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 127.02 N/A -1.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Athersys Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Volatility & Risk

Athersys Inc.’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athersys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athersys Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Athersys Inc.’s upside potential is 337.50% at a $7 consensus target price. On the other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 61.87% and its consensus target price is $23.6. The results provided earlier shows that Athersys Inc. appears more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athersys Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.4% and 92.2%. 2% are Athersys Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athersys Inc. 19.75% 32.39% 24.5% 0.53% -14.93% 30.56% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Athersys Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.