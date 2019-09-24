Comparing of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 11.99 N/A -2.21 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Athenex Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Athenex Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.2 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. Its rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Athenex Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 47.82% for Athenex Inc. with average price target of $20. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a -4.65% potential downside. The data provided earlier shows that Athenex Inc. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.6% of Athenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has stronger performance than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.