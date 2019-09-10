Comparing of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.79 N/A -2.21 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.94 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athenex Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Athenex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.77% and an $20 average target price. Meanwhile, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $1.83, while its potential upside is 157.75%. Based on the data shown earlier, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 49.1%. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.