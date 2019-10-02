Comparing of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 0.21 40.62M -2.21 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 12 0.00 16.70M -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates Athenex Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 284,055,944.06% -109.1% -66.6% Recro Pharma Inc. 143,224,699.83% 0% -40%

Liquidity

Athenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Recro Pharma Inc. are 3.6 and 3.2 respectively. Recro Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Athenex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 71.4%. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Athenex Inc. was more bullish than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.