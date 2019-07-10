Comparing of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)

Since Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 21.06 N/A -1.80 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Athenex Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 3.3 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Athenex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc. has a -4.40% downside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32% of Athenex Inc. shares and 16.5% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.