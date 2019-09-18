Comparing of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.54 N/A -2.21 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.96 N/A -1.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Athenex Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Athenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Athenex Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 41.34% and an $20 average price target. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s average price target is $23.67, while its potential upside is 142.52%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Precision BioSciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders owned 8.6% of Athenex Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Precision BioSciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.