Comparing of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

This is a contrast between Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.76 N/A -2.21 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Demonstrates Athenex Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Athenex Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 38.89% for Athenex Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Competitively the consensus price target of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $27.25, which is potential 28.78% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Athenex Inc. looks more robust than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 59.9% respectively. Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has stronger performance than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.