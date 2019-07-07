Comparing of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 13 19.73 N/A -1.80 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 8 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates Athenex Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Athenex Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -55.8% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Athenex Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

The consensus target price of Athenex Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 2.04%. Competitively DBV Technologies S.A. has a consensus target price of $17.25, with potential upside of 65.87%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, DBV Technologies S.A. is looking more favorable than Athenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 46.27% respectively. About 9.9% of Athenex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. 7.93% 21.49% 14.08% 15.96% -18.44% 10.48% DBV Technologies S.A. -0.85% 2.99% 32.06% -51.51% -61.39% 45.02%

For the past year Athenex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Athenex Inc. beats DBV Technologies S.A.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.