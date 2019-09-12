Comparing of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.65 N/A -2.21 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 16 2.59 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Athenex Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Clovis Oncology Inc. is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Clovis Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athenex Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Athenex Inc.’s consensus price target is $20, while its potential upside is 43.27%. Competitively Clovis Oncology Inc. has an average price target of $12, with potential upside of 112.77%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Clovis Oncology Inc. seems more appealing than Athenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Athenex Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.3% and 0%. Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats Clovis Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.