Comparing of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 14 11.19 N/A -2.21 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 65.28 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Athenex Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Celsion Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Celsion Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Athenex Inc. and Celsion Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.16% and an $20 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Athenex Inc. was more bullish than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation beats Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.