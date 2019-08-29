Comparing of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Both Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 13.54 N/A -2.21 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 highlights Athenex Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Athenex Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc. has a 30.89% upside potential and an average target price of $20.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Athenex Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.3% and 33.8% respectively. 8.6% are Athenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Athenex Inc. has 41.84% stronger performance while Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Athenex Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.