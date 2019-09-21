Comparing of Athenex Inc. (ATNX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex Inc. 15 12.57 N/A -2.21 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Athenex Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex Inc. 0.00% -109.1% -66.6% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Athenex Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Advaxis Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Athenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Athenex Inc. and Advaxis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Athenex Inc.’s upside potential is 40.45% at a $20 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.3% of Athenex Inc. shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Athenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Athenex Inc. -5.26% -5.31% 90.68% 58.73% -3.95% 41.84% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Athenex Inc. had bullish trend while Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Athenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Advaxis Inc.

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in a Phase III trial in metastatic breast cancer for the treatment of advanced gastric cancer; Oratecan, an anticancer agent that is in a Phase 1 study for the treatment of colorectal, lung, ovarian, cervical, pancreatic, upper gastrointestinal, and brain cancer; Oradoxel, an anticancer agent, which is in a Phase 1 clinical study in the treatment of breast, prostate, gastric, head and neck, and lung cancer; and Oratopo, an anticancer for the treatment of cervical, ovarian ,and lung cancer. The company also develops KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of for actinic keratosis; and KX-02 for the treatment of gliomas. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.